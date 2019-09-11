As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose, Highline Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $13.44 Million; Quantum Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by $1.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 61,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% . The institutional investor held 89,776 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 151,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Northwest Pipe Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.22M market cap company. The stock increased 5.93% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 16,003 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract; 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 984,224 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.85 million, down from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 17.12M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 05/04/2018 – CEO of Vale Bank the Brazilian multimillionaire Wesley Brook invests in a new Blockchain; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES; 14/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR 2021, 2022 BONDS; 05/04/2018 – TOP VALE HOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE AT ODDS ON DIVESTMENT TIMING

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.89 billion for 4.92 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares to 978,557 shares, valued at $57.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 3 investors sold NWPX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.92 million shares or 3.99% less from 7.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 15,584 shares. Walthausen Com Ltd Com holds 0.22% or 69,820 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Hodges Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 17,000 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 200 shares. California-based Quantum Cap Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 14,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 0.01% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) for 814,500 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc has 0% invested in Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 2,330 shares. 9,266 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability holds 50 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.83% stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Us-based fund reported 28,315 shares.

