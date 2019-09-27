As Vale S A (VALE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Novartis A G Sponsored (NVS) Shares Rose, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 37,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.74 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.51 million, down from 8.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.64B market cap company. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $11.44. It is down 8.73% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 28/03/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES EARLY SALE OFF OF 4.375% 2022 NOTES TENDER OFFER

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored (NVS) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 32,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 47,678 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, down from 80,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 1.15M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 24/05/2018 – Novartis receives EU approval for biosimilar Zessly; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS WILL PAY USD 218 PER SHARE OR A TOTAL OF USD 8.7 BILLION IN CASH FIR AVEXIS THE TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY THE BOARDS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: FDA Approval Expands Indication for Tasigna; 27/03/2018 – Investors cheer GSK-Novartis deal; 15/05/2018 – Novartis successfully completes acquisition of AveXis, Inc; 11/05/2018 – World Chronic Heart Failure Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Report 2018: Physician Uptake of Entresto Lower than Expected – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – ACTIVELY INVESTING IN PHARMACEUTICAL, VACCINES BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BUILDING NEW MANUFACTURING CAPACITY IN VEMGAL, KARNATAKA, NASHIK; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08B for 4.77 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

