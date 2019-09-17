As Vale S A (VALE) Share Value Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Upped Stake; White Pine Capital Raised Position in Neophotonics (NPTN) by $337,560 as Stock Value Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92 million, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 2.64M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 24/04/2018 – VALE SA VALE.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – VALE CFO SAYS CO SHORTENING LIABILITY MATURITIES TO CUT COSTS; 18/05/2018 – VALE CEO OPTIMISTIC TRADE SPAT WON’T LEAD TO HARMFUL BARRIERS; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Revenue Rises 1% on Year to $8.60 Billion; 29/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE SAYS DIVIDEND WILL BE 30 PCT OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, LESS CAPEX OVER FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Brazil truckers strike having limited impact on Vale operations – CEO; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 84,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 386,950 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 302,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 134,200 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold NPTN shares while 26 reduced holdings.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,758 shares to 5,315 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,965 shares, and cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NASDAQ:NSSC).

