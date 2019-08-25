As Vale S A (VALE) Share Value Rose, Contrarian Capital Management Has Raised Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Umb Bank N A Has Trimmed Position

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 42,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,050 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.93 million, down from 299,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 98.38% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 23.77 million shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – BRADESPAR REJECTS REPORT ON VALE SHAREHOLDER DISPUTE; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS EFFORTS TO ATTRACT PARTNER FOR VALE NOVA CALEDONIA PROJECT CONTINUE, EXPECTING RESULTS BY END OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 19/03/2018 – Vale set to shake up dividend policy; 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield (HYG) by 7,029 shares to 14,450 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,999 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North American (EMLP).