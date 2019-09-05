As Vale S A (VALE) Share Price Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Cut Stake by $29.44 Million; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $477,900

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 98.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 2.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 41,497 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 193,189 shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE SAYS BRAZILIAN COURT POSTPONED TO JUNE 25 DEADLINE FOR CONCLUSION OF COMPENSATION PLAN FOR VICTIMS OF SAMARCO DISASTER; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Brazil’s VLI adds rail capacity as farmers harvest record soy crop; 17/04/2018 – Vale Lower Output Offset by Smarts, and China Love of Clean Ore; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS COMPANY WILL NOT FLOOD THE MARKET WITH ORE FROM CARAJAS; 13/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bradesco eyes closing up to 200 branches this year -CEO; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: VALE TO REPORT 1Q EARNINGS ON APRIL 25 AFT MKT; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q COPPER OUTPUT 93.3K TONS, -13.2% Y/Y

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 195,244 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). West Chester reported 1.92% stake. Aviance Mngmt Lc holds 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 245,168 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Llc has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Taylor Frigon Management Lc holds 0.83% or 18,008 shares in its portfolio. First Bancshares stated it has 108,402 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lafayette has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 600 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs accumulated 5,352 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 10,731 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 0.16% or 235,808 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And invested 0.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 137,738 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 117,298 shares to 399,300 shares, valued at $13.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 115,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).