As Vale S A (VALE) Market Value Rose, Gavea Investimentos Ltda Cut by $11.30 Million Its Stake; New York State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Its Position in Iridium Communications Com (IRDM) by $312,800

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc Com (IRDM) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% . The institutional investor held 69,390 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 55,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 1.18M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment For Iridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 16/03/2018 – Iridium Communications Inc. Prices Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/03/2018 – Multiple delays pushed the Iridium-5 mission from its original date in December; 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications Sees 2018 Oebitda $280M-$290M; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket

Gavea Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 54.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gavea Investimentos Ltda sold 868,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 711,830 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.39 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.58 lastly. It is down 8.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY IS GOING TO PROVE TO BE QUITE AGGRESSIVE; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO STICKS TO 2018 IRON ORE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 390 MLN TONNES; 20/05/2018 – Vale Awaits Battery Revolution to Make Nickel Output Economic; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 25/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S VALE POSTS FIRST QUARTER NET DEBT OF $14.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NICKEL OUTPUT 58.6K TONS, -17.9% Y/Y

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.83 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 3,500 shares to 192,258 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 9,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,332 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc Com (NASDAQ:ABMD).