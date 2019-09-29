As Vale S A (VALE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Silchester International Investors Llp Decreased Position by $39.13 Million; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holder Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.90 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 38.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 3.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.46 million, down from 7.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 13.11 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 09/05/2018 – YARA ACQUISITION OF VALE CUBATAO IN BRAZIL APPROVED; 24/05/2018 – Vale sees key mine topping iron ore output forecasts in 2018; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 22/05/2018 – Cobalt Stream May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 12/04/2018 – Vale announces expiration and final results of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – VALE SAYS YARA DEAL CONCLUDED; 12/04/2018 – VALE ANNOUNCES CLOSING, FINAL RESULTS OF 2022 BONDS BUY OFFER; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vale Outlk To Stable From Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PENSION FUNDS PLAN TO SELL STAKE IN VALE BY JUNE; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2017

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 1.31 million shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Backs 2018 Sales $255M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE OF $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: FDA could convene second advisory panel to re-examine safety of Acadia Pharma drug

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 53.85% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.39 per share. VALE’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 172.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Vale SA Stock Plummeted Today – The Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vale: The Worst Is Not Over Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale set to restart Onca Puma nickel mine – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Warriortradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Vale shuts down second-largest iron mine, again – Warrior Trading News” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3 were reported by Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 110,994 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Avoro Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 1.33 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Franklin Resources Inc has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 749,790 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 9,150 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 18,333 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda invested in 0.19% or 17,697 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 26,796 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). 425 were reported by Reilly Advsr Lc. Numerixs Invest Technology stated it has 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tokio Marine Asset accumulated 41,500 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein upgrades Ionis in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Allogene Therapeutics Enters Research Collaboration Directed at Enhancing Future Cancer Immunotherapies – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACADIA pharmaceuticals prices equity offering at $40; shares down 3% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 09, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 250,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since September 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $62.50 million activity.