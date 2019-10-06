As Vale S A (VALE) Market Valuation Rose, Gramercy Funds Management Has Raised by $4.31 Million Its Position; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder West Coast Financial Cut by $443,053 Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 2,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 71,198 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09M, down from 73,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76 million shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 as Apple drags tech lower; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 17/04/2018 – AMTD: INVESTORS CAN CONNECT WITH CO. USING APPLE MESSAGES

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 20.99 million shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – Vale seeks new dividend policy as debt falls; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS SEES INTERNATIONAL IRON ORE PRICE FLOOR AT AROUND $60 PER TONNE; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS 2Q18 WILL BETTER THAN 2Q17; 23/05/2018 – Cobalt Streaming May Presage Bigger Deals as Vale Weighs Options; 21/03/2018 – PENSION FUNDS SEEKING TO SELL VALE STAKES IN PUBLIC OFFER: RTRS; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 08/03/2018 VALE CALLS HOLDERS MEETING ON CHANGES TO BYLAWS FOR APRIL 13; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 307,186 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 470,077 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $437.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 60,275 shares to 156,631 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 24,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).