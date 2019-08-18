As Vail Resorts (MTN) Valuation Rose, Shellback Capital LP Boosted Stake; Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Cut Holding

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 101.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 14,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 13,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $236.27. About 141,238 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS: N. AMER SEASON-TO-DATE LIFT TICKET REV. UP 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES 1-TIME, PROVISIONAL NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $64.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO ASSET GLOBAL STRATEGIST JOHN VAIL ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 260,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $45.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC sold $6.37M worth of stock or 62,500 shares. Shares for $18.98 million were sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 508,183 shares to 389,763 shares, valued at $18.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 18,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

