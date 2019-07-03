As Vail Resorts (MTN) Valuation Rose, Holder Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed by $7.96 Million Its Holding; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Decreased Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 92.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 36,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 39,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $226.58. About 218,510 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 16/05/2018 – Four-Day Colorado Classic Will Race Through Vail, Red Rocks and Denver’s RiNo Art District; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-Date Lift Ticket Rev N. Amer Mountain Resorts, Including Allocated Portion of Season Pass Rev, Was Up 3.7%; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $116.54. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. The insider Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 4.80M shares worth $554.74M. Shares for $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, up 9.25% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.27 per share. RCL’s profit will be $524.20 million for 11.75 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $81.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

