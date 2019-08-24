As Vail Resorts (MTN) Valuation Rose, Eulav Asset Management Lowered Its Position; As 3M Co. (MMM) Stock Price Declined, Cullen Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02 million, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $235.11. About 158,654 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 06/04/2018 – SPRI to Host Vail International Shoulder Summit; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS 2Q REV. $734.6M, EST. $716.7M; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS BOOSTS QTR DIV $1.47/SHR FROM $1.053, EST. $1.158; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY IS NOW EXPECTING RESORT REPORTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $607 MLN AND $627 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q EPS $5.67; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $150 MILLION IN ITS CALENDAR YEAR 2018 CAPITAL PLAN; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: DEVALUATION WOULD POSE DANGEROUS CAPITAL FLIGHT; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY Net $357M-Net $391M

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 4,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 295,130 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.32M, up from 290,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual earnings per share reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

