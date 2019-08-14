As Vail Resorts (MTN) Stock Price Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Increased Stake by $1.21 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Boosted Holding

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 5,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 59,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.83M, up from 53,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $239.25. About 210,676 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Sees FY18 Resort Reported EBITDA $607M-$627; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC MTN.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $247; 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Reported EBITDA $308.9M; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Raises Dividend to $1.47; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs Mar 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Bd of Directors

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc bought 21,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 368,211 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00 million, up from 346,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom: ‘Any Notion That a Combined Broadcom-Qualcomm Would Slash Funding or Cede Leadership in 5G Is Completely Unfounded’; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges $1.5 Billion Fund to Salvage Qualcomm Deal; 13/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

More notable recent Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Vail Resorts a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ski Your Way To Winning With Vail Resorts’ Beaten Down Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “Vail Resorts Talks Property Upgrades and Season-Pass Trends – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vail Resorts declares $1.76 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Vail Resorts Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2018.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NYSE:NP) by 6,155 shares to 93,269 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,788 shares to 176,932 shares, valued at $24.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 9,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,965 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).