As Vail Resorts (MTN) Share Price Rose, Holder Landscape Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Entercom Communications (ETM) Market Valuation Declined While Tensile Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.57 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (ETM) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 314,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $787.86M market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 832,093 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 3,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 9,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $248.73. About 224,231 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 7.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 18/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures to Open New River Outpost; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $5.67; 20/03/2018 – Vail Resorts Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS SEES FY EBITDA $599M TO $625M, EST. $620.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vail Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTN); 09/04/2018 – NIKKO’S VAIL: CHINA `PLAYING WITH FIRE’ BY STUDYING DEVALUATION; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13,908 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 65,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fd (ADX).

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 EPS, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual EPS reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold MTN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 36.76 million shares or 0.22% less from 36.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Legal & General Public Limited Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Prudential Fin owns 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,230 shares. Scout Investments reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 10,000 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp has invested 0.03% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Credit Suisse Ag owns 37,793 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,330 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset has 0.08% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 394,291 shares stake. Moreover, Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Northern holds 0.01% or 246,988 shares in its portfolio. Lnd And Buildings Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4.99% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). First Republic Inv has 0% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,939 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.99% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ETM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 10,000 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 59,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Us National Bank De has 1,596 shares. Moreover, Moody Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). 20,403 were reported by Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 21,725 shares. 493,257 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Moreover, Tensile Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.4% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Brinker Capital invested in 0% or 23,984 shares. Moreover, Petrus Tru Communication Lta has 0.04% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 38,055 shares. Lonestar Ltd Co has invested 0.49% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) for 21,273 shares.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 2,700.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ETM’s profit will be $38.77M for 5.08 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 833.33% EPS growth.