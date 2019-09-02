As Vail Resorts (MTN) Share Price Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Has Increased Holding by $1.03 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Stillwater Capital Advisors Lifted Position

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 190.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 7,251 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $236.28. About 160,853 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 17/04/2018 – FirstBank Appoints Dave Portman to Roaring Fork Valley President; 15/05/2018 – Scopus Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Vail Resorts; 08/03/2018 – Vail Resorts 2Q Net $235.7M; 06/03/2018 Vail Resorts’ Industry-Leading Season Pass–Epic Pass–Offers Worldwide Access to 61 Mountain Resorts in Eight Countries at $899 for the 2018-19 Season; 12/03/2018 – Stitch Fix to Add Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts, Inc., Kirsten Lynch, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – APPROVED A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.47 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Is the Vail Corporate Machine Killing the Spirit of Whistler?

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 1.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10 holds 112,861 shares. Growth Mgmt Limited Partnership has 100,000 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22,344 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 74,764 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 6.30 million shares. 204,820 are owned by Amg Natl Bancorp. Tiedemann Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hartford Financial Mngmt holds 51,995 shares. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tcw Inc holds 0% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 10.91M shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 86,941 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Howard Management holds 0.16% or 41,597 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 100,422 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,923 shares to 87,112 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,468 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,754 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).