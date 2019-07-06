As Vaalco Energy (EGY) Share Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Upped by $858,090 Its Stake; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $1.36 Million; Stock Price Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 21,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, down from 165,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 31/05/2018 – MOODY’S: THE DEPLOYMENT OF PEOPLE, CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY BY GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS WILL DEFINE WHICH INSTITUTIONS ADVANCE AMID INTENSE COMPETITION; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Total Cost of Credit $1.86B; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 03/05/2018 – China’s globe-spanning infrastructure plan may have risks, but Citi sees big opportunities; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – LeapRate: Exclusive: ITI Capital (formerly FXCM Securities) hires ex Citi and Merrill exec Richard McCall as COO -…

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.47M market cap company. It closed at $1.66 lastly. It is down 16.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 1.28 million shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 58,169 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 10,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 32,026 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 17,386 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Millennium Management Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 59,202 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% or 1.80 million shares. 17,080 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Morgan Stanley owns 15,048 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 29,075 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3.19 million shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $287,567 activity. Thomas William R bought $36,400 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) on Friday, May 17. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE bought 2,000 shares worth $3,360. Bounds Cary M bought $10,080 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. On Friday, May 17 the insider Knapp Alfred John Jr. bought $36,000.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif A (NYSE:GEF) by 19,934 shares to 115,537 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 3,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 769,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,420 shares.