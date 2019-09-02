As Vaalco Energy (EGY) Market Value Declined, Tieton Capital Management Has Lifted by $858,090 Its Holding; Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Trimmed Its Position by $313,551

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 17/05/2018 – WENDEL IS SAID TO HIRE GOLDMAN, BANK OF AMERICA FOR CSP SALE; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Equity Trading Increases 38% (Video); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 19/03/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Falls 40% This Year, BofA Leads

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.8. About 270,267 shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 39,281 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 49,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,100 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Wilen Mngmt reported 2.18 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 30,250 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks owns 4.13 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bridgeway reported 984,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 29,075 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Principal Fin Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,167 shares. 1.28 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $287,567 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Thomas William R bought $3,713. Shares for $3,360 were bought by FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE. 6,000 shares were bought by Bounds Cary M, worth $10,080. 11,764 shares were bought by DesAutels David, worth $20,234 on Friday, May 24.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.22B for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89M and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,815 shares to 37,320 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).