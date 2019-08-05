As V F (VFC) Valuation Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Upped Holding by $329,380; Mettler Toledo International (MTD) Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $10.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 957,270 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70M, up from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $16.25 during the last trading session, reaching $701.57. About 173,573 shares traded. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 30.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Network Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 185 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advisors Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 3,161 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.06% or 340,639 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.06% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking stated it has 0.13% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). New Amsterdam Prns Lc Ny holds 487 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 48,000 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 122,264 are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. 3,327 are owned by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability. Raymond James Service Incorporated holds 0% or 759 shares. Westpac Bk accumulated 1,892 shares. Regions Financial owns 254 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.09% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. Shares for $255,744 were sold by Chu Wah-Hui on Tuesday, February 12. $1.00 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares were sold by Magloth Christian. Shares for $3.83M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael on Tuesday, February 12. 16,713 shares valued at $11.19M were sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 34,000 shares valued at $22.59 million was sold by FILLIOL OLIVER A. Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33,000 shares to 317,000 shares, valued at $52.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Instructure Inc by 290,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “You can find plenty of solid stock bargains in this yearâ€™s worst-performing sector, analysts say – MarketWatch” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 900 shares to 1,014 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 69,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,836 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).