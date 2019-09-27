As V F (VFC) Stock Value Declined, Global Thematic Partners Has Raised Holding; As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Duquesne Family Office Decreased Its Holding

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 97,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 321,478 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.08M, up from 224,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.07. About 1.57 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – VF Corp: Icebreaker Holdings Has Become a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 30,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 493,787 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.51 million, down from 524,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.44. About 3.07 million shares traded or 67.94% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These jeans use optical science to contour your backside – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “lululemon & 2 Other Apparel Maker Stocks to Buy for Solid Returns – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is Just the Start of a Rough Correction for Shopify Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: VRAY, WDAY, DG – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: 2020 Recession Odds; Ulta Pummeled – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Workday Announces Financial Analyst Day Nasdaq:WDAY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.