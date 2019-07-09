As V F (VFC) Stock Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Symmetry Peak Management Lowered Himax Technologies (Call) (HIMX) Stake as Valuation Declined

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased its stake in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) (HIMX) by 87.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 335,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160,000, down from 385,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Himax Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 605,261 shares traded. Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has declined 51.36% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HIMX News: 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 — 7, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Himax Sees 2Q Revenue Up 9%-14; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES; 29/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 – 7, 2018; 25/05/2018 – Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 30 — 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC HIMX.O : NORTHLAND SECURITIES CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Loss $3.3M; 29/03/2018 – Himax Decides To Exercise Options To Fully Acquire Emza Visual Sense; 10/05/2018 – Himax 1Q Adj EPS $.016; 29/03/2018 – HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES INC – EMZA WILL CONTINUE AS IT IS AFTER DEAL, AND WILL MAINTAIN EMZA COMPANY BRAND AS WELL AS WISEEYE BRAND PRODUCT LINES

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $86.67. About 532,962 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $3.94 million activity. The insider MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN sold $1.04M. Another trade for 24,926 shares valued at $2.14M was made by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 541 shares. Cincinnati accumulated 3.98% or 1.13M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hedeker Wealth Llc has invested 1.72% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.66% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stearns Fincl Gru holds 2,942 shares. Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.95% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Franklin Street Advsr Nc reported 89,909 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Llc holds 0.02% or 2,858 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop accumulated 0.07% or 3,660 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0.02% or 24,185 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Stock Yards Natl Bank & stated it has 11,650 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,100 shares to 124,809 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,645 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Himax Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 200.00% negative EPS growth.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc, which manages about $416.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shake Shack Inc (Call) by 27,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qudian Inc (Call).