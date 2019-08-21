As V F (VFC) Stock Declined, Capital Growth Management LP Raised by $6.02 Million Its Stake; Fulton Bank Increases Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM)

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 48,531 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 44,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 3.35M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.9. About 1.33 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC)

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: "Pier 1 Imports Receives Second Warning Of NYSE Delisting – International Business Times" on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris' Stock To $100? – Forbes" published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is V.F. Corporation's (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance" on June 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "What Kontoor Brands' Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Motley Fool" published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About V.F. Corporation (VFC) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "VF Corp (VFC) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 16, 2019.