As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Smith Salley & Associates Has Decreased by $5.20 Million Its Stake; Homrich & Berg Increases Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 82.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 12,404 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 72,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 251.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 82,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 115,112 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.98M, up from 32,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97M. $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Matthew Price. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 70,325 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 143,882 are owned by Lee Danner Bass. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 8,380 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 88,755 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs stated it has 4,468 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. One Capital Limited stated it has 0.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 82,675 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ipg Advsr Limited Com accumulated 4,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ontario – Canada-based Lincluden Limited has invested 0.89% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 3,855 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt invested 3.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ashford Management holds 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,482 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,081 shares to 717,524 shares, valued at $123.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,941 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carter Worth’s Long And Short Picks Ahead Of Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kimberly-Clark Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,284 shares to 122,918 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Newly Public Clothing Company May Handsomely Reward Income Investors – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “V.F. Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.