As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Lowered Its Holding by $948,838; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Upped by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 4,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 49,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 2.00 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. The insider MEAGHER LAURA C sold 8,894 shares worth $759,462.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34M for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,383 shares to 165,201 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 54,840 shares to 27,080 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 97,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,510 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).