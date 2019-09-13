As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased by $2.43 Million Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Iconiq Capital Trimmed Stake

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 23,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 283,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.76M, down from 307,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $187.3. About 3.09 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 19/04/2018 – SmallBiz Dems: Velázquez Presses Facebook on Small Business Privacy Amid Massive Breach; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS NOT COLLECTING INFORMATION FROM VERBAL CONVERSATIONS; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 25/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of Android call and text data, according to a report; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 05/04/2018 – Nigeria’s ex-president unaware of any Cambridge Analytica involvement in elections -spokesman; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS OBSERVED INCREASES IN SOME TYPES OF SHARING, DECLINES IN OTHERS – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 27,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 135,551 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 163,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 359,765 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – AT QTR-END, INVENTORIES WERE UP 17 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Antitrust Probe: What the Investigation Will Focus On – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Luxor Gru Ltd Partnership has 1.5% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 190,398 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,726 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.21% or 53,067 shares. Fernwood Inv Ltd Liability Co owns 24,007 shares. Rech & Comm stated it has 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bankshares Of Omaha, a Nebraska-based fund reported 82,473 shares. Altfest L J owns 4,178 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Co stated it has 506,555 shares. Vestor Capital Ltd Com reported 36,833 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,819 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Co has 2.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,223 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.14 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “VF Corporation â€œVanâ€-dicated in First-Quarter Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Considering V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Appoints Philip C. Williamson to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,524 shares to 21,130 shares, valued at $10.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 72,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.