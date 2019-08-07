As V F (VFC) Shares Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding; As Wabtec (WAB) Market Value Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Upped Holding

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 79.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 517,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.34M, up from 654,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 1.11 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – General Electric reportedly discussing sale of rail unit to Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 30,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.38. About 769,970 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 176,234 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $21.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 370,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has 0.84% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Lazard Asset Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 49,105 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Torray Ltd holds 4,087 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 101 shares. Sei Investments Communications holds 0.01% or 56,334 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C holds 19,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 5.39M shares. 6.24 million are held by Farallon Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Duncker Streett And Co reported 323 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 377 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $759,462 activity. $759,462 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 7,733 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 339,301 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 18,550 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 15,799 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 34,845 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co owns 18,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.44 million shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 301,169 shares or 1.75% of the stock. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 834,700 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 353,145 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 419,552 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 151,669 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 15.77 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.