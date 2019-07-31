As V F (VFC) Share Value Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Boosted Its Stake; Great Westn Bancorp (GWB) Valuation Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Raised Its Holding

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 3,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,056 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 72,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 769,806 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (GWB) by 39.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 273,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 966,178 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52M, up from 692,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Great Westn Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 439,998 shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) has declined 21.17% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GWB News: 06/04/2018 – Great Western Mining 2017 Pretax Loss Widens on Higher Costs; 26/04/2018 – Great Western Bancorp Raises Dividend to 25c; 06/03/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN REACHED WITH US FORESTRY SERVICE FOR RE-COMMENCEMENT OF M4 (TARGET 4) DRILLING IN EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘B-‘ Rating to Great Western Petroleum; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – ISSUES HAVE NOW BEEN RESOLVED AND HOLE IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF WEEK AT M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American Enterprise Group, Inc.’s Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Great Western; 24/04/2018 – GREAT WESTERN MINING – M2 INFILL DRILLING PROGRAMME HAS BEEN PROCEEDING WELL DESPITE SOME TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/03/2018 – Great Western Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: GWB Painters: Working with Nerves of Steel

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4,110 shares to 8,075 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 258,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Great Western Bancorp announces 2Q19 preliminary figues – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/17/2019: GWB,BAC,CMA – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018. More interesting news about Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Great Western Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GWB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.98 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 447,577 were reported by Rice Hall James Ltd. Vanguard Grp stated it has 6.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Piedmont Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14,317 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). Prudential reported 496,147 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 87,705 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 81,152 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 51,913 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Co owns 13,230 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) or 22,333 shares. 8,678 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc accumulated 0.11% or 215,112 shares. 651,115 are owned by Geode Mgmt Lc.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is V.F. Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VFC) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp: Better Without The Jeans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Think V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “VF (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Columbia Asset Mgmt owns 10,580 shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated accumulated 13,500 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech invested in 0.04% or 91,931 shares. Girard Partners Ltd invested in 1.12% or 69,385 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 2,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc reported 9,325 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Smith Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated LP has 1.15% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Eastern Bancshares has 0.03% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,383 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,458 shares. Cibc Asset owns 42,621 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 11,803 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shellback Limited Partnership invested in 0.93% or 90,000 shares. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares to 33,786 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,170 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).