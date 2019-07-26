As V F (VFC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Stake; Polaris Capital Management Has Increased Its Petmed Express (PETS) Position by $321,200 as Stock Declined

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Petmed Express Inc (PETS) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.99% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 103,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Petmed Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.16 million shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) has declined 41.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PETS News: 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0; 07/05/2018 – PETMED 4Q EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express, Inc. D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds Announces Record Earnings for its 4th Fiscal Quarter and its Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 per Share; 04/05/2018 – Copeland Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in PetMed; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in PetMed; 22/04/2018 – DJ PetMed Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PETS); 30/04/2018 – PetMed Express D/B/A 1-800-PetMeds to Announce Its Fiscal Year End Financial Results on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – PetMed Express 4Q EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 903,680 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp. Earnings Beat Consensus — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 34,400 shares to 278,400 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 131,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.21M shares, and cut its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PETS shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 18.65 million shares or 6.77% less from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 14,037 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 1.79% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 53,100 shares. Personal Capital Corp invested in 0.04% or 175,772 shares. North Star Mgmt accumulated 0.36% or 133,739 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS). 42,433 were reported by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Sei holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System stated it has 40,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. 32,806 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Vanguard holds 0% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) for 1.26M shares. Public Sector Pension Board reported 18,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,150 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 15,499 shares to 517,448 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,743 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alps Advsrs accumulated 4,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Counselors has invested 0.21% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Blair William And Company Il reported 76,742 shares stake. Wallington Asset Mgmt owns 161,092 shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Spf Beheer Bv holds 3.07% or 869,360 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs Inc invested in 2,938 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 122,774 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca reported 600,000 shares. 284,573 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Pennsylvania holds 164,524 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.03% stake. Asset Mngmt has 25,271 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory has 0.64% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462. MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN had sold 12,552 shares worth $1.04 million.