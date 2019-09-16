As V F (VFC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Colony Group Has Lowered Its Stake; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 61,336 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36M, down from 65,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $90.3. About 1.43M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $3.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 8,056 shares to 51,408 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 41,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 28,439 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp accumulated 10,513 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 32,000 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Inc Ca invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 118,325 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 48,757 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,823 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.23% or 34,635 shares in its portfolio. Personal Advsrs owns 3,641 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weik Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2,700 shares. City stated it has 1,690 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arcadia Inv Mi holds 1.7% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 71,385 shares. 237,059 are held by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62 million for 17.37 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.