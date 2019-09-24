As V F (VFC) Share Price Declined, Roffman Miller Associates Has Boosted Holding by $604,389; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Boosted Its Holding

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 6,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 237,059 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71M, up from 230,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1.13 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 19/03/2018 – REFILE-Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 129,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 743,019 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.18M, up from 613,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 10.14 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Agf Investments America holds 1.16% or 71,944 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Personal Capital Corporation has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,089 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 694,259 shares. Cibc Asset holds 296,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 14,647 shares. Waters Parkerson Commerce Llc holds 73,348 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 6.09M shares. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Il has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northeast Financial Consultants reported 0.2% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability accumulated 4,404 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,307 shares. Country Natl Bank reported 514 shares. Hightower Ser Lta has 160,151 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc owns 14,040 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 2,102 shares to 2,810 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 174,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,713 shares, and cut its stake in Ft Nsdq100 Tech Indx Etf (QTEC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Street Corp holds 0.12% or 18.03M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 72,274 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,200 shares. Coastline Trust holds 8,160 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0.1% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 7.38 million shares. Com Commercial Bank has 133,251 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 5,722 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa has 45,618 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0.11% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sabal Trust invested in 0.05% or 6,400 shares. Asset One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 181,534 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,554 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $930.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Expiring 0 (SPY) by 2,200 shares to 5,070 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F by 24,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,753 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).