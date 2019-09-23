As V F (VFC) Share Price Declined, Boltwood Capital Management Cut Its Holding; United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined While Bath Savings Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $418,990

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $134.62. About 64,052 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 16,087 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.74 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Reaches for the Stars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.64 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

