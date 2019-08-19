As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, Ing Groep Nv Has Raised by $2.33 Million Its Position; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $10.46 Million

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 76.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 27,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 62,546 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 35,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 1.29M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp. Inks Deal to Sell Nautica to Authentic Brands Group; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 8302.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 116,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 117,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 124,783 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 25/04/2018 – One Cerveza, Two Reasons to Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby® with Corona Extra®; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,023 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) by 15,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,357 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

