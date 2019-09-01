As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Lowered Its Position by $948,838; Metlife (MET) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.73 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 184,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.3. About 3.79 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. COMPTROLLER OF THE CURRENCY OTTING BOUGHT FINANCIAL STOCKS BEFORE NOV SWEARING-IN -DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Preferred Shares Series E ‘BBB’

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.39M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sageworth Trust Co owns 183 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0.17% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 1.58M shares. Holt Ltd Liability Dba Holt LP has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.21% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Community Financial Bank Of Raymore reported 3,670 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Jensen Invest Mgmt stated it has 972,518 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 26,375 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leisure Management invested in 9,223 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 766,771 shares. Korea Inv invested in 0.06% or 147,872 shares. 420,049 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.23% stake.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $500.76 million for 15.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 10,106 shares to 49,921 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Kontoor Brands’ Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 275,885 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz holds 0.04% or 7,051 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 64,304 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 823 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 11,158 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 239,025 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability owns 12,397 shares. Argyle Management Inc reported 52,225 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.13% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 4.49M shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Svcs accumulated 90 shares. Cls Lc holds 0% or 1,192 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% or 123,883 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold And holds 11,019 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Group Inc Inc has 0.17% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did MetLife’s (NYSE:MET) Share Price Deserve to Gain 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Preferred Stock Dividends – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.