As V F (VFC) Market Value Declined, Holder Boltwood Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $463,188; As Fastenal (FAST) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Saturna Capital Has Boosted Its Stake

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management sold 5,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 9,081 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 14,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 2.13 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 07/05/2018 – Vans Announces Five Finalists for 2018 Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 605,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.44M, up from 605,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.43 million shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,228 shares to 607,361 shares, valued at $120.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,476 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 750,651 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Group Inc owns 84 shares. Com Of Vermont invested in 0% or 148 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Com holds 48,274 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp owns 301,972 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Company holds 0% or 14,578 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 8,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Liberty Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 77,559 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company invested in 7,560 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Oarsman Capital holds 11,336 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 10,800 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 12,926 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 239,898 shares. Old Bancorp In has 206,071 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Natl Bank reported 29,862 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.62M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.