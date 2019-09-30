As Utd Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding by $726,700; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Boosted Its Stake by $4.18 Million

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 100,168 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 94,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.52. About 2.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3,400 shares to 30,255 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 50,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,476 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,784 shares to 117,435 shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,491 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

