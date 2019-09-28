As Utd Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted by $726,700 Its Position; Eog Res (EOG) Shares Declined While Commerce Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $584,877

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 6,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 390,595 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.39 million, down from 396,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 3.02M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 100,168 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 94,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.02 million for 15.12 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

