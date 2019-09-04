As Utd Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted by $809,216 Its Stake; Delta Asset Management Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $454,914 as Shares Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 88,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.97. About 2.54M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER IS VALUED AT $12B; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 31/05/2018 – BOEING DESIGNING ‘797’ TO MAKE MONEY OVER LIFE OF AIRPLANE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares to 262,800 shares, valued at $27.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,838 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership owns 22,860 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc reported 30,150 shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc owns 6,193 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited reported 61,709 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Communication Ca reported 32,070 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,988 shares. Registered Invest Advisor reported 5,805 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 216,044 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.46% or 331,508 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co owns 5,541 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. 41,047 are held by Bb&T. Logan Capital invested in 11,814 shares. 157,227 are held by Marsico Cap Limited Liability Company. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IJR) by 15,837 shares to 8,384 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,965 shares, and cut its stake in Hfe Usa Llc.