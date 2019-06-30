As Utd Technologies (UTX) Market Value Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Raised by $809,216 Its Stake; Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Share Value Declined

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 3.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.52M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, down from 7.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 2.53M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.60 FROM $4.40; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $280M-$290M

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Utd Technologies (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, up from 88,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Utd Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44 million shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VDE) by 7,250 shares to 6,851 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 2,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,792 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,100 are owned by Lederer And Assocs Inv Counsel Ca. North Star Asset Inc accumulated 10,601 shares. The Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pinnacle Inc owns 43,562 shares. Moreover, Cypress Capital Group has 0.71% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jensen Inv Mgmt owns 3.18 million shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc invested in 0.77% or 25,536 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.34% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16.93 million shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Com Ny has 4,516 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 65,297 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 650 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Com owns 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,020 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,439 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney has 2.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. 9,620 shares were sold by Dumais Michael R, worth $1.15 million.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Activist Doesn’t Want Raytheon and United Technologies to Merge; Mattel Says “No”! – Motley Fool” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Collins Aerospace joins Sikorsky in revolutionizing approach to autonomous flight with new fly-by-wire technology – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Worry About Defense-Industry Consolidation? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Groupon (GRPN) – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon (GRPN) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 268,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indaba Cap Mngmt LP owns 3.52 million shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 87,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Lp holds 0.1% or 369,118 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 400 shares. Barclays Plc owns 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 1.01M shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 2% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 69,313 shares. Sessa Im Ltd Partnership owns 3.11 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 56,012 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 601 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Raymond James And Associate reported 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par holds 54.65M shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp reported 120,672 shares.