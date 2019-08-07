As Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Valuation Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Raised Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Value Declined, Community Bank Of Raymore Has Boosted Stake by $1.77 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 55,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 49,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Utah Medical Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.34M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.05. About 6,367 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 515.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,824 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 5,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 15.46M shares traded or 14.24% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Net $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold UTMD shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has 1,443 shares. Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 9 shares. Affinity Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,105 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 3,190 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Teton Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Wedge Capital L Lp Nc accumulated 0.02% or 18,527 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 18,993 shares in its portfolio. Fmr reported 488,255 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 10,163 shares. Barclays Plc owns 990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 4,088 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 16,484 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,749 activity.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologiesin (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 118,745 shares to 409,033 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 361,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,125 shares, and cut its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

