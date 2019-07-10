As Usg (USG) Share Value Were Volatile, Holder S Muoio & Company Raised Its Position; Opus Investment Management Position in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Has Increased by $303,000 as Valuation Rose

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 30,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 3.32 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Cerberus Names Ex-JPMorgan Executive Matt Zames as President; 13/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett have even joined the health-care space; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table)

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 19,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 30/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS ISS-GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND USG HLDR VOTE “AGAINST”; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share; 26/03/2018 – USG CEO: Expects Its Strategy to Drive Further Growt; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Shareholders Urging Them to Vote AGAINST All Four USG Director Nominees on GOLD Proxy Card Today; 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 10/04/2018 – IKnauf Says USG Board Rejected Offer Without Engaging in ‘Meaningful Discussions’; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP – ISSUED STATEMENTS IN RESPONSE TO ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GEBR. KNAUF KG; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Proposed Granting Knauf Option to Buy Berkshire’s USG Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 7,300 shares. Prelude Capital Management invested in 219,925 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 49,287 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) or 46,526 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.03% or 253,300 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 12,933 shares. First Manhattan owns 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 1,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 4,782 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 2.28M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 50 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Citigroup reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,700 shares to 65,008 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,000 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Int’l Inc. (NYSE:PM).

