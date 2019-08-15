As Usg Corp. (USG) Market Value Were Volatile, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Stake; Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Position

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 326.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 73,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 95,500 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 22,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 146,648 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Usg Corp. (USG) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 582,897 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 971,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.08M, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Usg Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Comstock Resources Sells Eagle Ford Shale Properties to USG Energy Gas Producter Hldgs Unit for $125M; 10/04/2018 – USG CORP SAYS KNAUF KG’S PROPOSAL IS “WHOLLY INADEQUATE, OPPORTUNISTIC AND DOES NOT REFLECT INTRINSIC VALUE OF COMPANY”; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Cites Berkshire in Pressing Case for $5.9 Billion USG Bid; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 ADJ. SG&A ABOUT 10% OF NET SALES; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exela Technologies Inc by 137,922 shares to 47,666 shares, valued at $159,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 233,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,100 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.06% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 27,287 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 0.03% or 570,021 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 52,900 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,477 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 504,003 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). First Mercantile Trust invested in 20,087 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). 7,594 are owned by Meeder Asset. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 4,078 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 4,014 shares. 165,120 were accumulated by Natl Insur Tx. Gam Hldg Ag owns 0.12% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,695 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 23,455 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 79,329 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 109,551 shares. Roundview Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Barclays Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Starr International has invested 1.62% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Greylin Mangement holds 0.8% or 82,584 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 4,190 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 540,787 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 2.74M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gabelli & Inv Advisers owns 457,342 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 589,500 shares. Moreover, Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 10,400 shares. 139,543 are held by Paloma Partners Mgmt.

