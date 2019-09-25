As Uscr (USCR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ack Asset Management Increased Its Position; New England Research & Management Boosted Its Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Holding by $397,800; Stock Price Declined

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Uscr (USCR) by 81.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 212,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 472,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.36 million, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Uscr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.82 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 93,030 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 08/03/2018 U.S. Concrete Names John E. Kunz as Principal Accounting Officer; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust (DLR) by 119.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 6,248 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $736,000, up from 2,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $127.47. About 504,088 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasr by 53,300 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kw (NYSE:KW) by 382,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,200 shares, and cut its stake in Wms (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 9,938 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 10,713 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 55,900 shares. Paloma Prtn Management Communication has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Aperio Group Limited Co has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 12,407 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 6,288 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0% or 5,092 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,605 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 145,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Company reported 0.65% stake. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 163,697 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold DLR shares while 159 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 206.28 million shares or 0.96% less from 208.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has 3,252 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.21% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Nomura Inc has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 255 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Jefferies Ltd Company reported 21,462 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Llc has 3,370 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Intl Sarl stated it has 14,200 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 341,592 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,768 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 84,004 shares. 14,992 were reported by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Inv Prns invested in 0.06% or 10,707 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53,117 shares to 9,700 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

