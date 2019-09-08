As Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Market Value Declined, Holder Jacobs Levy Equity Management Upped Stake; Sterling Investment Management Has Upped Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.39 Million

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 166.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 35,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 21,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer is 16% Premium to 21CF Offer of GBP10.75 for Each Sky Share; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBC Universal Rev $9.53B; 31/03/2018 – Look for Value Even as Comcast Aims for Sky — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – COMCAST LIKELY TO MAKE FORMAL SKY OFFER EARLY MAY: CNBC’S FABER; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: U.S. media company Comcast launches 22 billion pound ($30 billion) bid for Sky in move that; 06/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Economic adviser Gary Cohn will resign from the Trump administration, NBC News confirmed Tuesday.…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT 2018 CABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS % OF CABLE REVENUES TO DECLINE BY UP TO 50BPS VS 2017 – SLIDES

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (USNA) by 56.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 25,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.50% . The institutional investor held 71,054 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 45,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 119,511 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences 1Q EPS $1.19; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Andersons, Ferroglobe, Paylocity Holding, USANA Health; 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH 1Q EPS $1.19, EST. $1.05 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH – EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS FOR QTR BENEFITED FROM DELAY IN PLANNED INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED DURING REMAINDER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.13 BLN TO $1.17 BLN; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.25-EPS $4.55

