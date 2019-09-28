As Usa Truck Com (USAK) Stock Value Declined, Grace & White Has Lifted Stake; Adage Capital Partners Gp Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Decreased by $46.24 Million as Stock Rose

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Usa Truck Inc Com (USAK) by 213.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 184,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.77% . The institutional investor held 271,206 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 86,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Usa Truck Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 63,030 shares traded. USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) has declined 60.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.64% the S&P500. Some Historical USAK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ USA Truck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAK); 04/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference May 22; 17/05/2018 – USA Truck 32.6% Owned by Hedge Funds; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice Pres and Chief Comml Officer; 25/04/2018 – USA Truck Appoints Tim Guin as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; 21/05/2018 – USA Truck Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Rev $78.7M; 26/04/2018 – USA Truck 1Q Net $1.03M

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 557,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 3.69M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $309.16 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 14/03/2018 – First-Line Lung Cancer Data and Other New Research from Merck’s Broad Oncology Program to be Presented at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA WOULD BE OPEN TO SELLING CONSUMER HEALTH IN PIECES; 10/03/2018 – Top 3 for the past week; #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.58 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $40.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 500,000 shares to 4.00 million shares, valued at $61.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 223,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 38,477 shares. Axa stated it has 1.72M shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd accumulated 109,540 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 753,052 shares. Da Davidson has 505,488 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 182,687 are owned by Connors Investor. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 0.49% or 2.08 million shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 25,532 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Nippon Life invested in 0.99% or 567,400 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0.51% or 215,955 shares. Alley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 91,847 shares. Old Point Ser N A reported 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.34 million shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0.35% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.62, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold USAK shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.93 million shares or 10.66% less from 5.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 715,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp accumulated 404,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.05% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 10,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has 124,270 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 7,400 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,133 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 63,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 196,600 shares. Weber Alan W accumulated 0.19% or 50,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 5,795 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) for 36,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 911 shares stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 21,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 10,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Grace & White Inc, which manages about $820.58M and $437.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 17,370 shares to 125,853 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $449,997 activity. $46,455 worth of stock was bought by Creager Robert E. on Wednesday, July 31. Chambers Mary Susan also bought $19,963 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) on Monday, May 6. On Tuesday, July 30 King Zachary B bought $24,633 worth of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) or 2,975 shares. Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $9,983 worth of stock. Shares for $81,687 were bought by Guin Timothy W. Reed James D had bought 1,200 shares worth $10,296 on Wednesday, August 7.