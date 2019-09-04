As Usa Technologies (USAT) Valuation Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Upped by $703,600 Its Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Boosted Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 19.03% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 2.15M shares traded or 216.47% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 1.86M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BX); 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE CONCLUDES FIRST QUARTER MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gramercy Property’s Baa3 Rating Following Agreement To Be Acquired By A Blackstone Fund; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N PRESIDENT JON GRAY SAYS CONFIDENT ABOUT PROSPECTS OF INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS – MEDIA CALL; 09/03/2018 – Blackstone’s Goodman Says High Yield Faces Needed Disruption

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 273,258 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Cambridge Invest Advsr has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 114,400 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 32,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 494,299 shares. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Lc owns 600,501 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 222,771 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial owns 34,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gru accumulated 0% or 35 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 112,830 shares. 679 were reported by Kistler. Perkins owns 287,935 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 56,800 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,744 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 198,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).