As Usa Technologies (USAT) Valuation Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Upped Holding; Trillium Asset Management Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 4,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 177,539 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, down from 181,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.46. About 3.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS IT IS ‘COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PEOPLE’S PRIVACY’ AND WILL BLUR FACES AND LICENSE PLATES BEFORE PUBLISHING IMAGES CAPTURED BY DRONES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 49,190 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 75,000 shares to 525,000 shares, valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR).

