As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Value Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Inphi (IPHI) Position by $7.03 Million

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 163,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 570,017 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, down from 733,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 978,937 shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Inphi Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPHI); 08/03/2018 lnphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center lnterconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Mgmt Co LP Exits Position in Inphi; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $477.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 554,240 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 75,654 shares to 465,045 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adtalem Global Ed Inc by 34,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 66,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,900 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).