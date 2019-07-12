As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Lifted Position; Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $423,168; Shares Declined

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 46.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 17,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 37,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 5.54 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger into Accelerated Share Repurchase Pact With Goldman Sachs; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 413,200 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $337.21M for 13.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 7,088 shares to 97,536 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 2,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 231,536 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.47 million shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 186,544 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 2,525 shares. Intrepid Mgmt owns 44,949 shares. Wealthquest owns 9,170 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank invested in 20,549 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Winch Advisory Services Lc has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 69 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 1.62% or 9.54 million shares. Duncker Streett & Inc invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capstone Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:SMLR) by 8,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).