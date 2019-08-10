As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Raised Its Stake by $560,000; Hcp (HCP) Stock Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Holding by $831,482

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.49 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 390,146 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 0% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 328,457 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.73 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 6,425 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.14% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 466,507 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 33,137 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 8,587 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 34,940 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 13,059 shares. Management owns 4,230 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 22,123 shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.07% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.21% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Amer Natl Ins Company Tx owns 35,140 shares.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,424 shares to 17,839 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 39,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,864 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $6.93 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 273,258 shares. First Washington Corporation holds 1.02 million shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System accumulated 114,400 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). State Common Retirement Fund owns 56,800 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Geode Capital Mngmt accumulated 688,967 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership reported 1.77% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 19,538 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 3.80M shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 10,750 shares. 162,947 were reported by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 422,604 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 240,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).