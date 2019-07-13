As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Washington Raised Its Stake; Winslow Capital Management Upped Stake in Facebook (FB) by $580.03 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 90922.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 3.49M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583.08M, up from 3,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $580.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS SENATOR ED MARKEY THAT DETAILS OF LEGISLATION WOULD MATTER, LOOKS FORWARD TO FURTHER TALKS; 05/04/2018 – Some Facebook Quitters Face Technical Obstacles; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TELLS CONGRESS IT “IS INEVITABLE THAT THERE WILL NEED TO BE SOME REGULATION” OF INTERNET FIRMS; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS TAKING RECENT PRESS REPORTS ON FACEBOOK VERY SERIOUSLY; 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 89.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 479,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 536,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc invested in 0.67% or 14,156 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Inc stated it has 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gladius Capital Lp holds 77,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg, Japan-based fund reported 9.50 million shares. Broad Run Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marsico Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 6.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dupont Mngmt Corporation has 236,349 shares. Mcrae Capital Management, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,656 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Co has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,281 shares. 1.11 million are owned by Polar Capital Llp. Plancorp Limited Co accumulated 2,726 shares. Ruggie Gp has 250 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Luxor Cap LP holds 11,253 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE) by 1.04M shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $202.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 171,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ride Uber Stock to Triple-Digit Success – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $1.35M were sold by Stretch Colin. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 287,935 are held by Perkins Capital Mngmt. Shannon River Fund Management accumulated 0.43% or 600,501 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,518 shares. Blackrock invested in 3.80 million shares. Citigroup has 17,484 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 3,319 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 19,538 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 16,750 shares. 309,411 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.08% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). North Run Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.77% or 670,000 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Paw Cap holds 1.31% or 320,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 515 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 40,310 shares to 64,760 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 19,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,133 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).