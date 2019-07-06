As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose, Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Its Woodwardinc (WWD) Holding as Shares Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Woodwardinc (WWD) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 3,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,520 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, down from 48,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Woodwardinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.17. About 448,296 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 48.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – SIGNED AGREEMENT FOR WOODWARD TO ACQUIRE L’ORANGE GMBH AND RELATED OPERATIONS LOCATED IN GERMANY, U.S., CHINA FOR EUR 700 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 20/04/2018 – DJ Woodward Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWD); 09/04/2018 – Woodward Records Anticipated Charges Related to Duarte Relocation; 10/04/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 321,726 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $12.25 million activity. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by Preiss Chad Robert on Monday, February 4. On Tuesday, January 29 GENDRON THOMAS A sold $1.14M worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) or 13,000 shares. COHN JOHN D had sold 7,600 shares worth $669,128 on Thursday, January 31. The insider Sega Ronald M sold $382,326.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,131 shares. 220 are owned by Fuller And Thaler Asset. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 10,710 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company. First Foundation Advsrs owns 6,001 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 91,487 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Shell Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.03% or 13,883 shares in its portfolio. 40,307 were reported by Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Terril Brothers owns 91,179 shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,601 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 668,091 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com reported 7,534 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 2.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.12 per share. WWD’s profit will be $71.43M for 25.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Llc accumulated 32,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Moreover, Trellus Management Llc has 0.7% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 40,079 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.02% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 21,118 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc invested in 13,863 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 1.83 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 16,200 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Invesco Ltd invested in 24,016 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase has 10,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 89,543 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp has 222,771 shares. 790,483 are held by Franklin Res. 674,438 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares to 17,710 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 37,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,154 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.

