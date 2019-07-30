As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Rose, P-A-W Capital Lifted Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Holder First Dallas Securities Upped Its Position by $614,553

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 1,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,578 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, up from 15,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $345.13. About 1.62 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 09/05/2018 – Companies such as Boeing and Ford Motor have also expressed interest in the program, sources said, though it was unclear whether they had joined applications and what they would be testing; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES $2.2T TOTAL DEFENSE MARKET OVER NEXT 10 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.6. About 86,106 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ USA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAT); 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares to 19,178 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,941 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 730,130 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 19,396 are owned by Maple Cap Management Incorporated. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 8,793 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sit Investment Associate has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 74,570 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd holds 1.6% or 45,137 shares. Kames Public Ltd Liability Corp has 65,497 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 1.51% or 196,516 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 1,018 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 123,858 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc has invested 0.08% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 261,138 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 273,222 shares. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca holds 1.19% or 10,386 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50 million was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 199,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).